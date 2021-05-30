Corundum Group Inc. Grows Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Corundum Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,841 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF accounts for 0.9% of Corundum Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 343.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 6,112 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,158,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 550.7% in the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 52,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after acquiring an additional 44,379 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 62,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,520,000 after purchasing an additional 11,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 136.8% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 15,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 9,055 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,997,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,700,414. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $47.81 and a 12 month high of $62.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.20.

