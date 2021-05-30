2,863 Shares in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Bought by Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC grew its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolf Group Capital Advisors grew its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 6,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter.

Pimco Total Return ETF stock opened at $110.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.36. Pimco Total Return ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.01 and a fifty-two week high of $113.22.

