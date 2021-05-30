Basso Capital Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Edify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EAC)

Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Edify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EAC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 422,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,094,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EAC. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Edify Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,348,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in Edify Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,746,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Edify Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,848,000. Institutional investors own 49.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EAC traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,482. Edify Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.52 and a fifty-two week high of $10.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.74.

Edify Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

