Basso Capital Management L.P. Purchases New Position in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition (OTCMKTS:SHACU)

Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition (OTCMKTS:SHACU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 249,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,490,000.

Separately, Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $750,000.

Get SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition alerts:

Shares of SHACU traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $9.95. 1,336 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,543. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.03. SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition has a one year low of $9.76 and a one year high of $10.65.

SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition Company does not have significant business. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify a prospective target business in the healthcare technology or healthcare-related industries in the United States and other developed countries.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.