Basso Capital Management L.P. Invests $3.44 Million in Cartesian Growth Co. (OTCMKTS:GLBLU)

Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. (OTCMKTS:GLBLU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 345,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,436,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GLBLU. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cartesian Growth during the 1st quarter worth about $337,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Cartesian Growth in the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cartesian Growth in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cartesian Growth in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000.

OTCMKTS:GLBLU traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.93. The stock had a trading volume of 121 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,845. Cartesian Growth Co. has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $10.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.99.

Cartesian Growth Corporation, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

