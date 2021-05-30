Basso Capital Management L.P. Invests $2.86 Million in 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADER)

Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADER) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 295,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $436,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $970,000.

Shares of ADER traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,101. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.76. 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.57 and a 12-month high of $9.92.

26 Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

