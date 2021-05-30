Basso Capital Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 455,750 Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ACND)

Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ACND) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 455,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,512,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.88% of Ascendant Digital Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its position in Ascendant Digital Acquisition by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 651,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,681,000 after buying an additional 100,200 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Ascendant Digital Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,069,000. BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ascendant Digital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $530,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in Ascendant Digital Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $505,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ascendant Digital Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $382,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACND remained flat at $$9.90 during midday trading on Friday. 302,291 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 496,000. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.16. Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.57 and a 52-week high of $11.32.

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

