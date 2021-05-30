GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires New Shares in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MPC shares. TheStreet upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.07.

MPC opened at $61.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.43. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $26.56 and a 12-month high of $61.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.68, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.17.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $22.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.80 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 7.64% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently -67.44%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

