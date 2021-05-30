GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $502,000 Stake in Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX)

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) by 79.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,364 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Zogenix were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Zogenix by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,922,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,097,000 after acquiring an additional 248,283 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Zogenix by 1,735.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,168,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,336,000 after buying an additional 2,995,724 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Zogenix by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,756,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,114,000 after buying an additional 18,602 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Zogenix by 140.4% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,050,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,502,000 after buying an additional 613,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Zogenix during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,917,000.

NASDAQ:ZGNX opened at $17.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.75 and a 200 day moving average of $20.13. The company has a market capitalization of $979.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.43. Zogenix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.73 and a 1-year high of $32.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 7.77 and a quick ratio of 7.73.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.02). Zogenix had a negative net margin of 917.30% and a negative return on equity of 60.93%. The company had revenue of $13.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.54) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 995.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zogenix, Inc. will post -3.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Cam L. Garner acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.03 per share, for a total transaction of $285,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zogenix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zogenix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

Zogenix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to transform the lives of patients and their families living with rare diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the Fintepla, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome, as well as to treat seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of other rare epileptic syndromes and diseases.

