GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires Shares of 89,806 Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 89,806 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.17% of Smith Micro Software at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Smith Micro Software by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,935 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,398 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Smith Micro Software by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,151 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Smith Micro Software by 5.6% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 50,850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Smith Micro Software by 217.6% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,790 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Smith Micro Software by 292.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,464 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,819 shares during the last quarter. 33.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SMSI shares. TheStreet cut shares of Smith Micro Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Smith Micro Software from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smith Micro Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Smith Micro Software from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Smith Micro Software in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.17.

In other Smith Micro Software news, Director Thomas G. Campbell sold 15,000 shares of Smith Micro Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $76,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Smith Micro Software stock opened at $5.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.93. Smith Micro Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $8.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -179.61 and a beta of 0.76.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. Smith Micro Software had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $11.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 million. Equities analysts expect that Smith Micro Software, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers worldwide. The company provides SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, and SafePath Home product suite that offers tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite that allows users to manage voice messages, as well as voice-to-text transcription messaging.

