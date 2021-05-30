Versor Investments LP Buys New Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 58.0% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 991,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,967,000 after buying an additional 364,145 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 14.2% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 121,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,924,000 after buying an additional 15,040 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 356,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,571,000 after buying an additional 14,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.3% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 75,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.45.

NYSE JNJ opened at $169.25 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $133.65 and a 52 week high of $173.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $166.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $445.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 17.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

