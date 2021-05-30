Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Shares Acquired by Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC

Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 139.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 84,862 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,362 shares during the quarter. Caesars Entertainment makes up approximately 5.9% of Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $7,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CZR. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 44.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 637,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after purchasing an additional 196,890 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 219,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,322,000 after purchasing an additional 27,200 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

CZR stock traded down $0.48 on Friday, hitting $107.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,835,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,318,833. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.07. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.06 and a 1 year high of $109.19. The stock has a market cap of $22.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.34). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 42.64% and a negative return on equity of 53.13%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 259.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Bonnie Biumi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $1,055,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,074,306.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Stephanie Lepori sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.58, for a total transaction of $754,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,742 shares in the company, valued at $2,790,290.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 137,520 shares of company stock valued at $12,728,729. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on CZR. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $113.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.50.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR).

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.