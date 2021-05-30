Collateral Pay Tops 1-Day Volume of $328,016.00 (COLL)

Collateral Pay (CURRENCY:COLL) traded up 11.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 30th. One Collateral Pay coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.71 or 0.00001981 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Collateral Pay has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Collateral Pay has a market capitalization of $1.91 million and $328,016.00 worth of Collateral Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002795 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00058157 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.00 or 0.00307499 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67.67 or 0.00189162 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003919 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $303.56 or 0.00848604 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Collateral Pay Profile

Collateral Pay’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,698,332 coins. Collateral Pay’s official Twitter account is @CollateralDefi

Collateral Pay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collateral Pay directly using U.S. dollars.

