Cigna (NYSE:CI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cigna (NYSE:CI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 20.200- for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $20.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $166 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $165.76 billion.Cigna also updated its FY21 guidance to at least $20.20 EPS.

Shares of CI stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $258.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,054,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,727,947. Cigna has a 1-year low of $158.84 and a 1-year high of $272.81. The company has a market cap of $88.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $255.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.55.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.42 by $0.31. Cigna had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $40.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cigna will post 20.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.68%.

CI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $265.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $264.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an equal weight rating and a $284.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cigna has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $275.76.

In other Cigna news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 2,527 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total value of $536,658.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,933,344.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Matthew G. Manders sold 3,087 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total transaction of $655,586.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,830,445.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 282,848 shares of company stock worth $71,328,307. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

