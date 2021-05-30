Mixin Achieves Market Cap of $263.80 Million (XIN)

Mixin (CURRENCY:XIN) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 30th. One Mixin coin can now be bought for about $470.60 or 0.01315542 BTC on popular exchanges. Mixin has a total market capitalization of $263.80 million and $13,557.00 worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Mixin has traded up 20.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000011 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Mixin

Mixin (CRYPTO:XIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 560,566 coins. Mixin’s official website is mixin.one . The Reddit community for Mixin is /r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mixin’s official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Mixin is medium.com/mixinnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Mixin (XIN) bills itself as a free and lightning-fast peer-to-peer transactional network for digital assets. Leveraging Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) and Byzantine Fault-Tolerant protocols, Mixin aspires to help other blockchains 'achieve trillions of TPS, sub-second final confirmations, zero transaction fees, enhanced privacy, and unlimited extensibility'. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Mixin Network (Backup) “

Buying and Selling Mixin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mixin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mixin using one of the exchanges listed above.

