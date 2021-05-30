Band Protocol Market Cap Hits $149.58 Million (BAND)

Band Protocol (CURRENCY:BAND) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 30th. Band Protocol has a market cap of $149.58 million and $54.75 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Band Protocol coin can now be purchased for $7.30 or 0.00020403 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Band Protocol has traded up 18.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.39 or 0.00079363 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00005285 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002794 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00018560 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002796 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $328.51 or 0.00918345 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,277.44 or 0.09161967 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.00 or 0.00089466 BTC.

Band Protocol Profile

Band Protocol (CRYPTO:BAND) is a coin. It was first traded on September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,494,033 coins. Band Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/bandprotocol . Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol . The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Band Protocol is bandprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. Band Protocol provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate. “

Buying and Selling Band Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Band Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Band Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Band Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

