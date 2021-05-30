Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC Buys New Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 120,000 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,945,000. Tapestry makes up 2.7% of Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tapestry during the first quarter valued at about $4,925,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tapestry by 315.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,770 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 24,117 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Tapestry during the first quarter valued at about $872,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the first quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the first quarter valued at $374,000. 88.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TPR traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.89. 2,169,364 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,123,545. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 37.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.90. Tapestry, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.16 and a fifty-two week high of $49.67.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 7.03%. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TPR. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. MKM Partners upped their target price on Tapestry from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Tapestry from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Tapestry from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Tapestry from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.40.

In other Tapestry news, Director Ivan Menezes sold 5,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total value of $234,051.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,880.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sarah Dunn sold 14,759 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $693,673.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,789,507. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, Other Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

