Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC Invests $6.67 Million in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,671,000. US Foods makes up about 3.6% of Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC owned about 0.08% of US Foods at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods during the first quarter worth about $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of US Foods by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.63% of the company’s stock.

Get US Foods alerts:

USFD traded up $0.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,705,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,054,725. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $18.44 and a 52-week high of $42.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.96. The company has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.62 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.59.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. US Foods had a positive return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Equities analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 1,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $54,686.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 142,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,267,949. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 7,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total value of $275,087.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 147,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,271,406.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 142,723 shares of company stock worth $5,538,652 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on US Foods in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on US Foods from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. BTIG Research raised their price target on US Foods from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of US Foods in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on US Foods from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.70.

US Foods Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Further Reading: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.