Corundum Group Inc. Has $351,000 Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Corundum Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,618 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.00.

Shares of NYSE HON traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $230.91. 2,529,345 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,758,289. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $226.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.54. The stock has a market cap of $160.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.31, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.15. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $137.53 and a one year high of $232.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 26.51%. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.39%.

In other news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total transaction of $1,983,309.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,658 shares in the company, valued at $11,307,878.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

