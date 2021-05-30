688,436 Shares in Aequi Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARBG) Bought by Basso Capital Management L.P.

Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Aequi Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARBG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 688,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,643,000. Aequi Acquisition comprises about 1.0% of Basso Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aequi Acquisition in the first quarter worth $581,000. BCK Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Aequi Acquisition in the first quarter worth $602,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aequi Acquisition in the first quarter worth $834,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aequi Acquisition in the first quarter worth $1,945,000. 51.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARBG remained flat at $$9.67 during trading on Friday. 3 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,620. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.78. Aequi Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.43 and a twelve month high of $10.75.

Aequi Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

