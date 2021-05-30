Recharge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCHG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Basso Capital Management L.P.

Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Recharge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCHG) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 777,530 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,854 shares during the period. Recharge Acquisition comprises approximately 1.2% of Basso Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Basso Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 3.10% of Recharge Acquisition worth $7,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCHG. Fortress Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Recharge Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,095,000. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Recharge Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,076,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Recharge Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,821,000. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Recharge Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,212,000. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Recharge Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,274,000. 49.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Recharge Acquisition alerts:

Shares of RCHG stock remained flat at $$9.80 during trading on Friday. 17,504 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,649. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.87. Recharge Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.27 and a twelve month high of $10.69.

Recharge Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was icorporated in 2020 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Recharge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Recharge Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recharge Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.