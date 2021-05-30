World Asset Management Inc Has $1.01 Million Stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

World Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth $170,000. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at $6,913,000. Finally, Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 116.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 40,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,304,000 after acquiring an additional 21,982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SWK shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.55.

Shares of SWK stock opened at $216.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $209.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.92. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $121.80 and a one year high of $225.00. The stock has a market cap of $35.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.57. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is 30.97%.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Janet Link sold 7,446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.03, for a total transaction of $1,556,437.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,158,232.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 8,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.99, for a total value of $1,746,066.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,522,079.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,065 shares of company stock valued at $3,932,015. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

