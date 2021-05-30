World Asset Management Inc Sells 11,730 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

World Asset Management Inc lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 72.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,730 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000.

IWV opened at $250.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $248.16 and its 200 day moving average is $232.48. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12-month low of $171.89 and a 12-month high of $252.07.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

