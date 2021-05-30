American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 452 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Zeit Capital LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 1,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $133,203.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,351,615.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total transaction of $158,382.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,125,260.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,392 shares of company stock valued at $4,809,246. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AEP. Mizuho boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $104.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.11.

American Electric Power stock opened at $86.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $42.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.93. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.80 and a 1 year high of $94.21.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.02). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

