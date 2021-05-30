World Asset Management Inc Sells 2,679 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

World Asset Management Inc decreased its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 24.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,679 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $379,000. Conning Inc. raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Terry L. Blaker boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 6,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DLR shares. Raymond James cut their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Digital Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.07.

In other news, CEO A William Stein sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.92, for a total transaction of $15,192,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,192,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 9,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.54, for a total transaction of $1,455,420.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,668 shares in the company, valued at $1,455,420.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 375,169 shares of company stock worth $55,970,598 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $151.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.09. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.65 and a 12-month high of $165.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.58.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 12.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.60%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

