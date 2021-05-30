World Asset Management Inc Has $971,000 Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 6.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,304 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLY. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 129.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,634 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 603.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 39,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 33,758 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 111.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Ally Financial during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 25,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 7,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ALLY. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Ally Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ally Financial from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.53.

In other news, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total value of $151,771.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,457,478.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total value of $1,296,075.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,503,408.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,794 shares of company stock valued at $2,815,196. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALLY opened at $54.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Ally Financial Inc. has a one year low of $17.36 and a one year high of $55.14. The company has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.94 and a 200-day moving average of $41.69.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.91. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 30.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 25.08%.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

