World Asset Management Inc Sells 213 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

World Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 4.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Biogen by 209.8% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after acquiring an additional 9,462 shares during the last quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Biogen by 2.4% during the first quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Biogen by 4.3% during the first quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,333,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Biogen by 75.4% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,011 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after buying an additional 3,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Biogen during the first quarter valued at $213,000. 85.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BIIB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Biogen from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $278.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Biogen from $388.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biogen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $305.39.

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $267.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $40.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $272.13 and a 200-day moving average of $264.01. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $223.25 and a 12-month high of $363.92.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. Biogen had a return on equity of 42.04% and a net margin of 23.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 18.43 EPS for the current year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

