World Asset Management Inc Cuts Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

World Asset Management Inc reduced its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CAH. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after buying an additional 11,068 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 27,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 7,130 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter valued at $553,000. Finally, Loudon Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 44,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAH opened at $56.07 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.65 and a 52-week high of $62.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.15. The company has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.06.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $39.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.14 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 98.20% and a net margin of 0.74%. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.4908 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective (down from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Cardinal Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.50.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

