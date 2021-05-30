Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.28 Million

Analysts predict that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) will post $29.28 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $19.00 million to $44.20 million. Sangamo Therapeutics posted sales of $21.55 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics will report full year sales of $119.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $103.00 million to $160.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $117.12 million, with estimates ranging from $48.50 million to $307.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sangamo Therapeutics.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.03). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 94.38% and a negative return on equity of 24.82%. The business had revenue of $26.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 100.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered Sangamo Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sangamo Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.29.

In related news, EVP Gary Loeb sold 17,524 shares of Sangamo Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total value of $230,090.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGMO. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $510,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,788,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 256,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,008,000 after buying an additional 16,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 392,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,122,000 after buying an additional 22,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SGMO traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.78. 776,003 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,327,728. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 1.74. Sangamo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.51 and a twelve month high of $19.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.17 and its 200-day moving average is $12.66.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.

