Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $528.93 Million

Brokerages predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) will post $528.93 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $654.71 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $405.00 million. Host Hotels & Resorts reported sales of $103.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 413.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts will report full-year sales of $2.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $2.89 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.71 billion to $4.53 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Host Hotels & Resorts.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.14 million. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 13.76% and a negative net margin of 91.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HST shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Evercore ISI raised Host Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.66.

HST traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.17. The stock had a trading volume of 5,247,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,161,875. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.74 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 26.76, a current ratio of 26.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $10.04 and a 1-year high of $18.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.77.

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $55,539.00. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 35,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 50,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 177,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

