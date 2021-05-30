Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $32.83 Million

Analysts expect that Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) will announce sales of $32.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Carter Bankshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $32.61 million and the highest estimate coming in at $33.05 million. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Carter Bankshares will report full year sales of $133.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $132.68 million to $134.61 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $139.51 million, with estimates ranging from $138.76 million to $140.25 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Carter Bankshares.

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $35.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.39 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Carter Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $16.25 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carter Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Carter Bankshares from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

NASDAQ:CARE traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.57. 75,464 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,054. Carter Bankshares has a one year low of $6.30 and a one year high of $16.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.98.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CARE. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its position in Carter Bankshares by 92.7% during the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 246,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 118,800 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Carter Bankshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,653,000. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Carter Bankshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,396,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Carter Bankshares by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,728,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,526,000 after purchasing an additional 96,441 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Carter Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $734,000. Institutional investors own 34.74% of the company’s stock.

About Carter Bankshares

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, overdraft protection, and personal investments, as well as residential mortgages; real estate construction and acquisition loans; home equity lines of credit; and credit cards, as well as originates and holds fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.

