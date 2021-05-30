Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 13,900 Shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) by 49.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,900 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF were worth $7,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,013,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 897.2% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 151,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,985,000 after purchasing an additional 135,886 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 11.4% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 134.3% during the first quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 67,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,750,000 after buying an additional 38,786 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ ONEQ opened at $53.50 on Friday. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a 52 week low of $36.36 and a 52 week high of $55.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $395.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%.

About Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

