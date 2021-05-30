Contrasting Riverview Financial (NASDAQ:RIVE) and Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC)

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) and Riverview Financial (NASDAQ:RIVE) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Bank First alerts:

This table compares Bank First and Riverview Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank First 33.13% 14.58% 1.56% Riverview Financial -34.21% 5.81% 0.41%

This table compares Bank First and Riverview Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank First $124.22 million 4.43 $38.05 million $5.07 14.05 Riverview Financial $54.82 million 1.83 -$21.21 million N/A N/A

Bank First has higher revenue and earnings than Riverview Financial.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.1% of Bank First shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.5% of Riverview Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of Bank First shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.8% of Riverview Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Bank First and Riverview Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank First 0 1 0 0 2.00 Riverview Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bank First currently has a consensus price target of $60.00, indicating a potential downside of 15.75%. Given Bank First’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Bank First is more favorable than Riverview Financial.

Risk and Volatility

Bank First has a beta of 0.37, meaning that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Riverview Financial has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bank First beats Riverview Financial on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bank First

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, and consumers in Wisconsin. The company offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products. The company's loan products include real estate loans, including commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and home equity loans; commercial and industrial loans for working capital, accounts receivable, inventory financing, and other business purposes; construction and development loans; residential 1-4 family loans; and consumer loans for personal and household purposes, including secured and unsecured installment loans. It also provides credit cards; ATM processing; insurance; data processing and information technology; investment and safekeeping; treasury management; and online, telephone, and mobile banking services. It operates through 22 offices in Manitowoc, Outagamie, Brown, Winnebago, Sheboygan, Waupaca, Ozaukee, Monroe, and Jefferson counties in Wisconsin. The company was formerly known as Bank First National Corporation and changed its name to Bank First Corporation in June 2019. Bank First Corporation was founded in 1894 and is headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin.

About Riverview Financial

Riverview Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Riverview Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking products and services to individuals, municipalities, small to medium sized businesses, and nonprofit entities in the United States. It accepts money market, NOW, savings, individual retirement, and investment accounts; demand deposits and certificates of deposit; and provides remote deposit capture, automatic clearing house transaction, cash management, automated teller machine, point of sale transaction, night depository, direct deposit, and official check services, as well as safe deposit boxes. It also offers one-to-four family residential mortgages, consumer, automobile, home equity, educational, lines of credit, residential and commercial real estate, manufactured housing, personal, student, working capital, construction, and agricultural loans; and loans for equipment and other commercial needs, and mineral rights. In addition, it provides trust and investment services comprising investment management, IRA trustee, estate administration, living trust, trustee under will, guardianship, life insurance trust, custodial/IRA custodial, and corporate trust services, as well as pension and profit sharing plans. Further, it offers wealth management products and services, such as investment portfolio management, brokerage, annuities, business succession planning, insurance, education funding strategies, and estate and tax planning assistance; and securities, stocks, bonds, and mutual funds. As of February 1, 2021, it operated 25 community banking offices and 3 limited purpose offices in the Berks, Blair, Bucks, Centre, Clearfield, Cumberland, Dauphin, Huntingdon, Lebanon, Lehigh, Lycoming, Perry, Schuylkill, and Somerset counties of Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1900 and is headquartered in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Bank First Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank First and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.