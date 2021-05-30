Kestra Advisory Services LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,937 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,386,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $27,724,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $20,087,000. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $14,532,000. Finally, Citizens & Northern Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 97.5% in the fourth quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 116,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,889,000 after purchasing an additional 57,537 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VONG opened at $65.88 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.78. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $46.51 and a 12 month high of $67.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%.

