The Sandbox Price Tops $0.32 on Top Exchanges (SAND)

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 30th. One The Sandbox coin can currently be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00000900 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, The Sandbox has traded 22.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. The Sandbox has a total market cap of $225.88 million and $50.08 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00009857 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $857.70 or 0.02397666 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00016953 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About The Sandbox

The Sandbox (SAND) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 701,888,415 coins. The Sandbox’s official message board is medium.com/sandbox-game . The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Sandbox’s official website is www.sandbox.game/en

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

Buying and Selling The Sandbox

