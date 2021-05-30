TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, a growth of 79.3% from the April 29th total of 11,600 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 22,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TAT Technologies stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,878 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.29% of TAT Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get TAT Technologies alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded TAT Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TATT traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $5.57. The company had a trading volume of 15,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,711. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.23 and a 200 day moving average of $5.26. TAT Technologies has a 52-week low of $3.40 and a 52-week high of $8.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.36 million during the quarter. TAT Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.67% and a negative net margin of 7.51%.

About TAT Technologies

TAT Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and services to the commercial and military aerospace, and ground defense industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) of Heat Transfer Solutions and Aviation Accessories; Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Services for Heat Transfer Components and OEM of Heat Transfer Solutions; MRO Services for Aviation Components; and Overhaul and Coating of Jet Engine Components.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for TAT Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAT Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.