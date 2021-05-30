Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) Short Interest Up 56.9% in May

Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,260,000 shares, a growth of 56.9% from the April 29th total of 1,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 720,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

NASDAQ:RBBN traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $7.44. 312,890 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 713,298. Ribbon Communications has a 12 month low of $3.61 and a 12 month high of $11.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.10.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Ribbon Communications had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $192.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.52 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ribbon Communications will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on RBBN. Zacks Investment Research cut Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. B. Riley raised their price target on Ribbon Communications from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

In related news, EVP Sam Bucci sold 7,500 shares of Ribbon Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.83, for a total transaction of $66,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,947 shares in the company, valued at $599,972.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Institute of Technology bought a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $916,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Ribbon Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Ribbon Communications by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 413,676 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 23,739 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ribbon Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Ribbon Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $702,000. 66.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ribbon Communications

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.

