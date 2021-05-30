Orchid (OXT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $17.22 Million

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 30th. Orchid has a market cap of $227.91 million and approximately $17.22 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Orchid has traded up 15.7% against the US dollar. One Orchid coin can currently be bought for $0.38 or 0.00001065 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.39 or 0.00079363 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00005285 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002794 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00018560 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002796 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $328.51 or 0.00918345 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,277.44 or 0.09161967 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.00 or 0.00089466 BTC.

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 598,289,690 coins. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol . Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com . The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com

According to CryptoCompare, “OXT is a new Ethereum (ERC20) compliant digital currency used to exchange value on the Orchid network. OXT is used by users to purchase VPN service. Orchid node providers receive OXT in exchange for their bandwidth. On Orchid, both users and providers stake OXT. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

