SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI) Short Interest Down 52.7% in May

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 501,000 shares, a decrease of 52.7% from the April 29th total of 1,060,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 483,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

SPI Energy stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.60. The stock had a trading volume of 271,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,164,260. SPI Energy has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $46.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.19.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in SPI Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,479,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in SPI Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $582,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in SPI Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $406,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in SPI Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in SPI Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 10.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPI Energy Co, Ltd. provides photovoltaic solutions for business, residential, government, and utility customers and investors. It offers engineering, procurement, and construction services to independent power developers and producers, and commercial and industrial companies. The company also develops, owns, and operates solar projects that sell electricity to power companies and other electricity off-takers.

