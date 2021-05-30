Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 46,365 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 44.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,676 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,365 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $8,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,052,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,172,000 after acquiring an additional 138,080 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 40,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 12,236 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 964,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,409,000 after buying an additional 175,517 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $856,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 236.9% in the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 471,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,565,000 after buying an additional 331,190 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPYG opened at $59.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.60 and a 200-day moving average of $56.37. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $42.56 and a one year high of $61.09.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

