Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IGV. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000.

IGV stock opened at $358.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $356.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $351.12. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.69 and a fifty-two week high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

