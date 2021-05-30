Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 2,038 Shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,038 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF were worth $9,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,482,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 32,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 162.8% during the first quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 8,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,716,000 after buying an additional 5,430 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $302,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period.

Shares of SOXX stock opened at $432.68 on Friday. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $245.62 and a 52 week high of $449.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $423.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $405.20.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

