460 Shares in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Purchased by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 34.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter.

IYH opened at $266.49 on Friday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a twelve month low of $204.20 and a twelve month high of $269.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $263.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $251.72.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

