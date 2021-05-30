Kestra Advisory Services LLC Boosts Holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,609 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.88% of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF worth $8,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXTG. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 113,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,326,000 after purchasing an additional 14,489 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 588.1% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 64,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after buying an additional 55,143 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,066,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 29,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ NXTG opened at $74.68 on Friday. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a 52 week low of $52.46 and a 52 week high of $75.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.61.

