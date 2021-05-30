Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Takes Position in Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EPHYU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EPHYU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Separately, BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Epiphany Technology Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $357,000.

Shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $11.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.03.

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

