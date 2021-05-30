Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Sells 98,220 Shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 96.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,220 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Firestone Capital Management increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 135.6% during the fourth quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the first quarter valued at $53,000.

NYSEARCA HYD opened at $63.14 on Friday. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a one year low of $57.54 and a one year high of $63.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.59 and a 200 day moving average of $61.94.

