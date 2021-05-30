Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in IG Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGACU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of IG Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGACU) by 28.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,691 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in IG Acquisition were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IG Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $7,213,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in IG Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in IG Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $3,784,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IG Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,640,000. Finally, Ramius Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IG Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $874,000.

Get IG Acquisition alerts:

IGACU stock opened at $10.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.30 and its 200 day moving average is $10.71. IG Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.87 and a 1-year high of $13.64.

IG Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGACU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IG Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGACU).

Receive News & Ratings for IG Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IG Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.