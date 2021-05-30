Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 260.0% in the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, South State CORP. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. South State CORP. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOO traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $386.13. 3,371,117 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,096,306. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $272.77 and a 12-month high of $388.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $382.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $356.80.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

