Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,368 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000.

NYSEARCA:SPSB traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.35. 1,057,438 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,742,889. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $31.15 and a 1 year high of $31.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.35.

