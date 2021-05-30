Corundum Group Inc. Sells 4,797 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Corundum Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,797 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises about 4.5% of Corundum Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $5,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWN. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 201.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 48,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,419,000 after purchasing an additional 32,553 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 365.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 5,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $423,000.

Shares of IWN traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $167.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,166,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,889,844. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.76. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $90.74 and a 12-month high of $170.25.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

